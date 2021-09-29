Shelter NFI Cluster South Sudan Monthly Snapshot - As of August 2021

Overview of the Response

In 2021, the cluster identified about 2 million South Sudanese in need of the Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ES-NFI) assistance.

Out of this, the Cluster targeted about 1.1 million of the most vulnerable to receive ES-NFI assistance, through in-kind distribution, cash/voucher Assistance (CVA), and/or integrated settlement programming. This includes the newly displaced population, protracted displacements, returnees, and host communities affected by conflict, sub-national violence, and flooding.

As of August 2021, the cluster partners have assisted a total of 737,989 individuals (588,366 individuals with non-food items (NFI) and 602,674 individuals with shelter assistant), prepesenting 68% of the total target in the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan.

In the month of August, flooding, sub-national violence and Covid-19 became the main driver of the S-NFI needs in South Sudan. The cluster partners focused their responses in providing shelter and non-food items to the most vulnerable population affected by the conflict, flooding and sub-national violence in Yirol West, Rubkona, Tonj North, Wau, Malakal, Fangak, Bor South and Raja Counties.