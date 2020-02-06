06 Feb 2020

Shelter Condition in Juba Collective Sites, December 2019

Report
from Medair, International Organization for Migration, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster, CCCM Cluster, Shelter Cluster
Published on 20 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (4.16 MB)

1. Executive summary

The 2013 conflict in South Sudan led to widespread displacement, forcing much of the population into camps for internally displaced people (IDPs). Today, there are nearly 1.5 million people living in displacement within South Sudan. Out of this number, there are close to 241,000 IDPs living in Protection of Civilian Sites (PoCs) and an additional 59,000 living in collective sites. Mahad, Don Bosco and Mangateen are some the collective sites in Juba which were setup in 2013 at the beginning of the conflict.
Although humanitarian actors do not have any access impediments to IDPs living in Juba collective sites, most of the critical needs of the affected population are yet to be met, particularly those IDPs residing in urban areas. Moreover, those IDPs who have received assistance continue to live in crowded, unsafe and dilapidated shelters partly because the initial shelter provisions did not meet minimum standards for durability, safety, and size.
Therefore, the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), Shelter/Non-Food Item (S/NFI) and Protection Clusters together with UNHCR, IOM, OCHA, HDC and MEDAIR conducted a rapid assessment of the shelter needs of IDPs in Don Bosco, Mahad and Mangateen Collective Sites. This was inline with the practice to consider that humanitarian assistance should be designed in such a way that they respond to the critical needs of the affected population, while seeking to uphold the rights of people affected by displacement.
The assessment established that IDPs in all the three collective sites involved in the review face five common challenges:

  1. Crowded and dilapidated shelters (Don Bosco and Mahad) that do not accommodate increases in the population;

  2. Poor ventilation for all shelters in Don Bosco and Mahad;

  3. Compromised privacy;

  4. Poor household hygiene; and

  5. Subjects of communal use of unhealthy water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities.

In view of the above challenges, the assessment team recommends that the Intercluster Working Group endorses a rapid shelter and camp management response to improve the site conditions, ensure that humanitarian interventions meet Core Humanitarian Standards, support IDP initiatives for durable solutions, and ensure meaningful participation of IDPs in the daily upkeep of the sites.

