09 May 2019

Shelter Cluster South Sudan - Shelter/NFI Analysis Report for Warrap, March 2019

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 09 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.02 MB)

85% of the assessed HH locations have constructed Tukuls for themselves, unlike in Man Awan camp were temporary worn-out Rakuba’s makeshift sheltering the IDPs. In Matiel most shelters were torched down during the communal conflicts however few HHs are trying to reconstruct their shelters back which is about 15% based on the assessed HHs. 50% own 1 shelter per HH, 30% with 2 shelters, 10% having 3 shelters and corresponding percentage for HHs with 4 shelters. In regards to NFIs, this is where most HHs visited showed highest need, however some have developed coping mechanism like using gourds for serving food, old clay pots for cooking and some are sharing.

For repelling mosquitoes some use the smoke and grass for lighting. In some locations people were using papyrus reeds for sleeping while some were buying educational material banners. Much as the communities showed weak coping mechanism, it reflects undignified way of survival as the pots and gourds looked obsolete and used to cater for a large number of people in a HH notwithstanding the sharing.

