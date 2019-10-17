Security Council: Sudan and South Sudan

SC/13991

17 OCTOBER 2019

SECURITY COUNCIL

8643RD MEETING (PM)

Briefing

JEAN-PIERRE LACROIX, United Nations Under‑Secretary‑General for Peace Operations, noted he had just returned from Sudan in the wake of what he called remarkable political developments. Introducing the special report on the African Union‑United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) (document S/2019/816), he said that the new Sovereign Council of the country and a number of armed groups, including several from Darfur, have signed the Juba Declaration that provides a road map and trust‑building framework for peace processes including a ceasefire, opening of humanitarian corridors, release of war prisoners, the end of travel bans for movement leaders and the establishment of a preparatory committee for negotiations. Talks began on 14 October in Juba aimed at reaching a peace agreement by 14 December 2019. For the first time in Sudan’s modern history, the process is expected to include almost all armed groups in the country. Unfortunately, the negotiations were suspended two days later when the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement‑North (SPLM-N) suspended participation due to clashes that reportedly involved herders and merchants. However, the Head of the Sovereign Council issued a decree announcing a nationwide ceasefire the same day.

While the effects of the talks are yet to be witnessed on the ground in Darfur, he said, the overall situation remains largely unchanged since the last report, which highlighted several violent incidents, and an uptick in criminality due to a shift of authorities’ focus towards the events in Khartoum. The humanitarian situation as well remained similar to the last reporting period, with displacement as a result of intercommunal conflict and fighting between security forces and the Sudan Liberation Army/Abdul Wahid. Meanwhile, the humanitarian situation is getting worse due to the effects of political unrest, economic crisis, natural hazards and disease outbreaks.

During the reporting period, he affirmed, UNAMID has continued to implement its mandate, including the protection of civilians. Despite challenges, UNAMID has continued its transition‑related activities through State liaisons and enhancement of the United Nations country team. In that context, he said that on his visit to Darfur together with the Commissioner of the African Union, challenges faced by Government institutions in taking over key UNAMID responsibilities were discussed, including protection of civilians and security. Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok made a strong request for a well‑sequenced transition from peacekeeping to peacebuilding in Darfur aligned with Government priorities that would take the ongoing talks into consideration. Government officials also asked for international support for a comprehensive peace, in the context of the Abdul Wahid faction’s rejection of the transition process. The Government requested more time to formulate its needs for a possible follow‑up mechanism to UNAMID.

Relaying the recommendations for the UNAMID drawdown in the report, he said one option encompasses reducing the number of team sites from 13 to 5 mainly located in central Jebel Marra, where armed elements are still active, and maintaining current troop strength during the anticipated duration of talks. The other option would follow the drawdown schedule as outlined in the previous report, to be completed by the end of June 2020. He recommended adopting an approach that would align the next phase of the transition with the pace of the peace talks in Juba. That is more consistent with the first option. During the months ahead, UNAMID’s strategy should also be adjusted to focus on support to the peace process and implementation of results and to strengthening the State liaison functions and their expansion to Jebel Marra.

Noting that Sudanese stakeholders insisted that effective peace consolidation in the country requires tangible economic progress, he also relayed the Secretary‑General’s call for the lifting of all economic and financial sanctions on Sudan, and for its removal from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. The United Nations is actively engaged with partners of Sudan in forging a path towards alleviating some of the most pressing economic challenges. “Sudan is at a historic crossroads. We have the unique opportunity to support the authorities in ending the conflicts that have plagued the country for years,” he said, concluding, “I hope we can count on your support in this critical endeavour.”

Statements

The representative of the United Kingdom recalled that the new Prime Minister of Sudan, Abdalla Hamdok, “made a huge impression on all of us who met him” during the General Assembly’s recent high‑level week. Congratulating the people of Sudan on the peaceful transition of power, he said the ongoing peace talks between the Government and armed movements in Juba are of critical importance. Expressing hope that the decision to remove bureaucratic obstacles to humanitarian aid delivery will be implemented in full, he said the Council cannot ignore the ongoing intercommunal conflict, criminality, human rights violations and humanitarian needs on the ground. The Government and its partners should now consider how to address these challenges in the context of the transition to peacebuilding, he said, reiterating the United Kingdom’s support for efforts to achieve a comprehensive peace agreement.

The representative of Germany asked the Council to consider how it can best support the transition to peacebuilding, articulated by the new Prime Minister of Sudan. In the short term, “we need to secure UNAMID’s investment in Darfur” by ensuring that the situation on the ground remains stable. Calling for a tailored joint African Union‑United Nations support package, he outlined his delegation’s view that renewing UNAMID’s mandate is the most prudent way forward. “We should not wind up a peacekeeping mission at the precise moment when peace talks have been finalized,” he stressed.

The representative of France, welcoming the “new face” of the Sudanese Government, called for efforts to ensure peace and revitalize the country’s economy. Pledging France’s support to those efforts — including the provision of €60 million during the transitional period — she said it also plans to host a pledging conference for Sudan in Paris. Welcoming the signing of an agreement between the new Government and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), she called on the country to also open a new chapter in its relationship with the International Criminal Court. Echoing support for the proposal to maintain the current UNAMID troop levels for a period of six months, she warned that “we should not be hasty” in withdrawing the Mission and advocated for a continued United Nations presence in the country following the Mission’s ultimate exit.

JONATHAN R. COHEN (United States) said the recent transitional agreement and new Government pave a clear path to civilian rule and future democratic elections in Sudan. Calling on the Government to fully include women in that process, he voiced concern about increased criminality, human rights abuses, continued displacement and ongoing violence. Violations against children are of particular concern and represent a deplorable crime. “If these atrocities occur with UNAMID present, what will happen when it is not?” he asked. Urging the Rapid Support Forces to immediately turn over remaining team sites, he also called upon all parties to ensure unhindered humanitarian access and encouraged the Government to devise durable solutions to support displaced persons.

The representative of Poland commended the Sudanese transitional authorities on their efforts to realize the aspirations of the country’s people for peace and prosperity. Welcoming the signing of the Juba Declaration, she called on all Darfur opposition groups to engage in the talks with the Government. Noting challenges in the security, humanitarian and human rights situation in Darfur, she stressed the need to take into account developments in the nationwide political process, as the renewal of UNAMID’s mandate is considered. Poland is considering the options for UNAMID’s transition presented in the report in the light of the need to make sure that the new mandate will allow the Mission to support peace and the implementation of the peace agreement anticipated by the end of this year.

The representative of China commended Sudan on its efforts to start a comprehensive peace process in the country with the assistance of partners. The United Nations must support the country in that effort, which should result in the relaunching of the full peace process in Darfur. The international community should assist the country in achieving economic development and maintaining security in Darfur. The manner of the drawdown should conform to the previous Security Council resolution on the issue. Noting that his Government has contributed significantly to UNAMID, he pledged its continued support to the peace and prosperity of Sudan.

The representative of the Russian Federation, concurring with the assessment of the Secretary‑General’s report on the security situation in Darfur, said it is necessary to stay the course with the phased UNAMID drawdown according to the last Council resolution on the matter. “The time has come to focus on the recovery and economic development of Darfur,” he said, noting that most speakers at the event about Darfur on the sidelines of the General Assembly high‑level debate had concurred with that view. In any case, the opinion of the Government should be decisive, with understanding shown concerning delays in responses from the Government to critical questions.

