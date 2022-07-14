Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning South Sudan Meets with Special Representative of Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict

SC/14971

14 JULY 2022

During its informal consultations held on 1 July 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan was briefed by Ms. Virginia Gamba, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict.

The Special Representative briefed the Committee about the situation of conflict-affected children in South Sudan, as well as her recent visit to Juba on 23-24 May 2022, where she was able to meet with key authorities from the Government and other relevant stakeholders and attend the National Conference on Children and Armed Conflict. The Special Representative noted that the challenges faced in South Sudan were still enormous, and it was time to once and for all stop grave violations against children and pave the way towards prevention and sustainable peace. It was also important that South Sudan remained on track with its commitments.

Members of the Committee thanked Special Representative Gamba for her briefing and expressed support for her work.