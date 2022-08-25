Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning South Sudan Meets with Panel of Experts

SC/15007

25 AUGUST 2022

On 17 August 2022, members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan were briefed by the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on South Sudan in connection with the Panel’s workplan for its mandate in pursuance of Security Council resolution 2633 (2022) of 26 May 2022.

Members of the Committee welcomed the Panel’s appointment on 22 June 2022 (document S/2022/508) and the Coordinator’s briefing, and looked forward to receiving the Panel’s interim and final reports as well as its monthly updates.

