Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning South Sudan Meets to Discuss Chair’s Recent Visit to South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda

SC/13486

5 SEPTEMBER 2018

During its informal consultations on 27 August 2018, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan discussed the Chair’s report on her visit to South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda in June 2018.

The visit was undertaken by the Chair to obtain a first-hand account of the implementation of the measures imposed by resolution 2206 (2015), as extended by resolutions 2290 (2016), 2353 (2017), 2418 (2018) and, most recently, 2428 (2018). The visit was also guided by the recognition of the importance of visits to selected countries by the Committee, and in the interest of encouraging further cooperation between the Committee, its Panel of Experts and the Government of South Sudan.

During the meeting, the Chair shared her impressions of the situation in South Sudan and the region based on interactions with senior Government officials, parliamentarians, civil society, religious leaders and community leaders in Juba and capitals in the region. She highlighted the urgent need for a lasting political resolution in South Sudan, underscoring the grave humanitarian and human rights situation in the country and expressing particular concerns for the plight of its succeeding generations.

In reference to the engagement of the Chair and her delegation with representatives of central banks, aviation authorities and relevant ministries in Juba and the region, the Committee also reflected on ways to improve the full implementation of the measures in place, in the interest of peace, security and stability in South Sudan.

For information media. Not an official record.