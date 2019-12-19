Security Council’s South Sudan Sanctions Committee Discusses Interim Report of Panel of Experts, Chair’s Visit to Region

SC/14063

On 18 November 2019, the Coordinator of the Panel of Experts on South Sudan briefed the members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan in connection with the Panel’s interim report, which was submitted in pursuance of paragraph 3 of resolution 2471 (2019).

During the briefing, the Coordinator provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the report. In his statement, the Coordinator cited that the Panel’s reporting period was characterized by the slow and uneven implementation of provisions meant to guarantee the legitimate formation of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity and to commence the transitional period leading towards elections. The Coordinator noted that the selective implementation and inconsistent regional support for the agreement had led to a dangerous stalemate. The Coordinator also noted that, despite relative security across many parts of the country and improved humanitarian access on the ground, the population had yet to experience the dividends of peace, and that civilians were continuing to suffer the immense humanitarian toll of the conflict and human rights abuses and violations, including sexual and gender-based violence. He also noted the Panel continued to investigate the illicit exploitation and trade of natural resources, the misappropriation and diversion of public resources and financial impropriety that posed a risk to the peace, stability and security of South Sudan.

Following the Coordinator’s briefing, members of the Committee asked questions and exchanged views regarding the findings and recommendations contained in the interim report.

In the second part of the meeting, the Committee discussed the Chair’s report on her most recent visit to South Sudan, Uganda, Sudan and Ethiopia, which had taken place from 6 to 15 October 2019. Providing an overview of the report, the Chair shared her impressions of the situation in South Sudan and the region based on her interactions with senior Government officials in South Sudan, as well as parliamentarians, civil society representatives, religious and community leaders in Juba, Bentiu, Yei and capitals in the region. She highlighted that the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement for the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan remained of crucial importance to peace and stability of South Sudan. The Chair also underscored the importance of the implementation of resolution 2471 (2019).

For information media. Not an official record.