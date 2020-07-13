Security Council Press Statement on South Sudan (13 July 2020)

SC/14248

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Christoph Heusgen (Germany):

The members of the Security Council welcomed encouraging developments in South Sudan’s peace process, including the agreement between the parties to the Revitalised Agreement on the allocation of states and announcement of governors. The members of the Security Council encouraged the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) to finalize the remaining state governors and establish state and county administrations without delay.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern regarding the delays implementing the Revitalised Agreement and urged the parties to expeditiously finalize security arrangements, establish transitional Government institutions including a national legislative assembly, followed by concerted progress on transitional reforms.

The members of the Security Council recognized the efforts of the R-TGoNU to address the COVID-19 pandemic. They encouraged the R-TGoNU to continue to enhance cooperation with humanitarian agencies, United Nations agencies and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in this regard.

The members of the Security Council expressed grave concern regarding the increased violence between armed groups in South Sudan in recent months, including in Jonglei, which has killed hundreds and displaced thousands. They took note of the announcement of a committee to address intercommunal violence in Jonglei, and underscored the pressing need for the R-TGoNU to act swiftly to halt violence, end impunity for violations and abuses of human rights, including sexual and gender-based violence, and violations of international humanitarian law in South Sudan. They called for the R-TGoNU to support UNMISS efforts in facilitating intercommunal dialogue and enhancing community engagement.

The members of the Security Council called on the R-TGoNU as well as non-signatory armed groups to the Revitalised Agreement to take urgent action to prevent violence, protect civilians and civilian objects, as well as medical facilities and medical personnel, and allow rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access. The Security Council urged the R-TGoNU and non-signatories to the Revitalised Agreement to resume dialogue and fully implement the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, in keeping with their commitments in the Rome Declaration.

The members of the Security Council expressed concern at the dire humanitarian situation in South Sudan, which is exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and renewed intercommunal violence, and reiterated the need for the parties to facilitate, in a manner consistent with relevant provisions of international law, the delivery of humanitarian assistance. They deplored the recent killing of humanitarian workers in Jonglei and Lakes State.

The members of the Security Council commended the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) for its leadership in advancing the peace process for South Sudan. They underscored the need for continued and active engagement on South Sudan by the region and the international community. The members of the Security Council further commended the leadership of the interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission and called upon IGAD to appoint a permanent Chairperson for the Commission to support implementation of the Revitalised Agreement.

The members of the Security Council stressed the need for the R-TGoNU to govern in a unified manner and the importance of inclusivity within the R-TGoNU, especially achieving 35 per cent representation of women in the Executive in line with the Revitalized Agreement, and also ensuring meaningful participation of women, youth, faith-based groups, and civil society in implementation of the Revitalised Agreement. The members of the Security Council underscored the need to protect journalists.

The members of the Security Council called on the R-TGoNU to finalize establishment of all transitional institutions in line with the Revitalised Agreement, which are necessary to build trust and consolidate steps taken towards lasting peace.

The members of the Security Council recalled the obligations for the Government of South Sudan set forth under the Status-of-Forces Agreement with UNMISS and called upon the Government to ensure UNMISS freedom of movement to implement its mandate to protect civilians, monitor and investigate human rights violations and abuses, support the delivery of humanitarian assistance and support implementation of the Agreement. The members of the Security Council emphasized the need for the R-TGoNU to facilitate rapid clearance for medical evacuation flights for United Nations and humanitarian personnel.

The members of the Security Council stressed that actions which threaten the peace, security or stability of South Sudan may be subject to sanctions under resolutions 2206 (2015), 2290 (2016), 2353 (2017), 2428 (2018), 2471 (2019), and 2521 (2020). They recalled the decision of the Security Council to review sanctions measures in light of progress achieved implementing all provisions of the Revitalised Agreement.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the people of South Sudan and reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of the Republic of South Sudan.

