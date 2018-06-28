Security Council Press Statement on Attack on United Nations Mission in South Sudan

SC/13399-PKO/741

27 JUNE 2018

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Vassily A. Nebenzia (Russian Federation):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack by unknown assailants on the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) convoy which was contributing to the creation of conditions conducive to the delivery of humanitarian aid to affected civilians in Central Equatoria on 26 June 2018, which resulted in the death of an UNMISS peacekeeper. The members of the Security Council expressed appreciation for the actions taken by UNMISS peacekeepers to repel the attack.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the peacekeeper killed and to the Government of Bangladesh.

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms all attacks and provocations against UNMISS by armed actors. They reiterated that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law. They called on the Government of South Sudan to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice. They stressed that those responsible for the attack must be held accountable.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for UNMISS, as mandated by the Security Council in resolution 2406 (2018), and commended the work of UNMISS in creating the conditions conducive to the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the seven million South Sudanese in need.

