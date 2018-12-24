Security Council Press Statement on Assault of Ceasefire, Transitional Arrangements Monitoring, Verification Team in South Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Kacou Houadja Léon Adom (Côte d’Ivoire):

The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the assault, detention and abuse of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) team by Government officials on 18 December 2018 in Luri, South Sudan.

The members of the Security Council stressed that this incident was a flagrant violation of the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access (ACOH) of 21 December 2017, and the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) of 12 September 2018.

The members of the Security Council underscored that this incident brings into question the commitment of the Government of South Sudan to ensure its forces comply with the ACOH and the R-ARCSS.

The members of the Security Council called on the Government of South Sudan to investigate this incident immediately and hold accountable those responsible.

The members of the Security Council commended the work of CTSAMVM in fulfilment of its mandate for ceasefire monitoring and verification.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the statement on this issue by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development and reiterated their support for the commitment of the region to pursue lasting peace, security and stability in South Sudan.