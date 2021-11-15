Security Council Extends Mandate of United Nations Interim Security Force In South Sudan, Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2606 (2021)

SC/14702

SECURITY COUNCIL

8904TH MEETING (PM)

The Security Council today extended the mandate of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) until 15 December 2021.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2606 (2021) (to be issued as document S/RES/2606(2021)) and acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council reaffirmed all previous resolutions and Presidential statements concerning the situation in Abyei and along the border between Sudan and South Sudan, underlining the importance of full compliance with and implementation of these.

Further, the Council recognized that the current situation in Abyei and along the border between Sudan and South Sudan continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security. It decided to remain actively seized of the matter.

The meeting began at 4:32 p.m. and ended at 4:34 p.m.

