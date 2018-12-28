28 Dec 2018

Security Council 2206 Sanctions Committee Urges End to Use, Recruitment of Children in Context of Armed Conflict in South Sudan

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 28 Dec 2018

SC/13653

The Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan remains deeply concerned about the impact of the armed conflict on children in South Sudan, as reported on by its Panel of Experts (document S/2018/1049).

Recalling paragraph 14 (f) of resolution 2428 (2018), the Committee urges all parties to the armed conflict to immediately and without preconditions release all children within their ranks, and to take all necessary measures to end and prevent any future recruitment and use of children in the context of the armed conflict in South Sudan.

The Committee further encourages enhanced coordination among all relevant actors working on the demobilization of child soldiers in South Sudan, in particular during the cantonment process described in the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

