Secretary-General Condemns Killing of Peacekeeper in South Sudan

SG/SM/19111-PKO/740

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the killing of a peacekeeper from Bangladesh in an attack on 26 June against a convoy providing protection to humanitarian workers delivering supplies to vulnerable communities in the Central Equatoria region of South Sudan.

The Secretary-General offers his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, and to the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime. He reaffirms his unwavering support to the brave men and women serving in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in their efforts to protect civilians and stabilize South Sudan.

