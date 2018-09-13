13 Sep 2018

Secretary-General Calls Revitalized Agreement to Resolve Conflict in South Sudan ‘A Positive and Significant Development’

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 13 Sep 2018 View Original

SG/SM/19210

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The signing of the Revitalized Agreement to Resolve the Conflict in South Sudan on 12 September 2018 is a positive and a significant development. The Secretary‑General commends the parties on this step forward and applauds regional and international efforts that led to the signing of the Agreement.

The Secretary‑General calls on the signatories of the Agreement to fully and inclusively implement the Agreement both in letter and spirit, so that the people of South Sudan can finally receive the peace dividend they deserve. It is imperative that all parties immediately cease hostilities across South Sudan.

The road ahead remains challenging and the international community must remain seized of the situation in South Sudan throughout the implementation of the Agreement. The United Nations stands ready, in close coordination with the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union, to assist the parties in implementing the Agreement.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.