Second Round Oral Cholera Vaccination Campaign in Greater Pibor Administrative Area, Jonglei State - Vaccination Campaign Report (June 2021)

Executive Summary

South Sudan has experienced recurrent flooding in recent years which have affected many parts of the country. The floods of 2020 were exceptionally high causing damage in large parts of the country. The floods increased the population’s vulnerability to infectious diseases, worsened the economic security of households, and increased the risk of infectious waterborne diseases, including cholera. In order to avert this risk, IOM with funding from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), and the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF), organized two oral cholera vaccination (OCV) campaigns in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) in Jonglei State.

The OCV campaign was organized in two rounds as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to give the affected population the best possible protection against cholera infection. The first round OCV campaign in GPAA was conducted from the 15 to 22 January 2021. This report covers the second round OCV campaign as carried out from 12 to 22 February 2021.

IOM led the campaign in Pibor, Gumuruk and Verteth working together with other partners including the Ministry of Health (MoH) South Sudan, the County Health Department (CHD), WHO, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and the national non-governmental organizations (NNGO) Livewell, and United Networks for Health (UNH). The international nongovernmental organization (INGO) MEDAIR implemented the campaign in Likuangule. The second round OCV campaign in Pibor, Gumuruk and Verteth targeted 67,992 and reached a total of 70,363 individuals (103%: 34,702 males, 35,661 females). The first round OCV campaign at these locations had reached 57,960 individuals (85.25%: 28,066 males, 29,894 females). Individuals who received their first dose during the second round OCV campaign totalled 15,965 (22.8%) and it was agreed by all actors that they will receive their second dose through the integration of the OCV into the routine expanded programme on immunization (EPI) and health activities by local health partners in GPAA.