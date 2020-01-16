Rome Declaration on the Peace Process in South Sudan

Under the auspices of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Rome, and witnessed by IGAD, the government of South Sudan, the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA), The SPLM/A-IO, and NDM has signed a peace declaration in which they recommit to the Secession of Hostilities Agreement of December 2017 to avoid confrontation between the signatories and non-signatories parties of South Sudan peace agreement. The parties called for continued and uninterrupted humanitarian access to the local and international organization.