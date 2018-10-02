Rokon residents urge South Sudanese leaders to fully implement new peace accord

JAMES SOKIRI Community members and internally displaced people residing in Rokon in the Jubek region are urging the warring parties in South Sudan to respect, uphold and implement the newly signed peace pact.

Manowa Ladu Jade, Deputy Chief of Rokon, is cautiously hopeful about the newly signed agreement.

“Very often, I hear that peace is signed, and without knowing why, war breaks out once again shortly thereafter. This time, we demand more than just lip service from our leaders, translating into services on the ground,” he said.

Many other community members echoed his message during a visit from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and a team from the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM), who recently reached Rokon to assess the security, economic, and humanitarian situation.

Over 5,000 internally displaced people currently living in the area are yearning to return to their homes across various locations in Amadi, Terekeka, and Jubek. Some people fled to Rokon to escape violence between opposition and government forces in their area. Others fled due to food insecurity caused by cattle keepers in Terekeka who grazed their livestock on farmlands, destroying the crops and livelihoods of farmers.

For all community members, one thing is clear: they expect their leaders to usher in an era of peace that will allow them to resettle back home and give way to the development of the country.

“Let our leaders put behind the mindset of war for good. Let them embrace brotherhood and sisterhood, so that we can develop our country,” said Joyce Augustino, a young woman who was displaced to Rokon from Terekeka.

For her, peace means the freedom of movement without fear of harassment, so she can reunite with her parents residing in Juba, whom she has not seen for more than three years.

Joyce is also keen to further her education and become a judge. The five-year civil war has put a halt to her dreams and the ambitions of many citizens who wish to advance their learning.

“I was born during war and never had the chance to get an education. Now my children are following my footsteps; they are imagining a future worse than ours!” lamented Mary Konga, a displaced woman from Kuda-Dolo County.

For Mary, access to educational opportunities is a key element of a peaceful, thriving community.

“Peace should mean our children will go to a good school, eat healthy food, get a good shelter and receive proper health services,” she said, emphasizing that South Sudanese leaders have a responsibility to not only end violence, but also build the conditions for a prosperous society.

Mary’s calls were echoed by Esther Ijang, a resident of Rokon town, who is tired of the war standing in the way of opportunities for the next generation.

“Let them sign a real and genuine peace that is honored in all aspects. Signing peace agreements without following through with their implementation is valueless. Let our leaders rethink whom they represent,” Ms. Ijang said.

As the teams from UNMISS and CTSAMM bid farewell to the people of Rokon, they heeded their calls and pledged their support and commitment to working with all parties to achieve a lasting peace for the benefit of the South Sudanese people.