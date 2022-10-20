RJMEC report on the status of implementation of the revitalised agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan for the period 1st July to 30th September 2022

Executive Summary

This report on the status of implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) has been prepared pursuant to article 7.9 of the R-ARCSS. The report covers the period from 1 July to 30 September 2022 and builds on the previous quarterly Reports Nos. 001/19 - 015/22, prepared since the signing of the Agreement on 12 September 2018.

In response to repeated requests by RJMEC to the RTGoNU to prepare a roadmap and clear strategy for implementing the outstanding critical tasks of the R-ARCSS, on 4 August 2022, the parties to the R-ARCSS reached consensus and signed the Agreement of the Parties on a Roadmap to a Peaceful and Democratic end of the Transitional Period of the R-ARCSS. Following unanimous approval by the RTGoNU Council of Ministers, the RJMEC consented to the amendment to article 1.1.2 of the R-ARCSS, which extends the Transitional Period by 24 months with effect from 23 February 2022 to 22 February 2025. The Roadmap awaits ratification by the Transitional National Legislature (TNL).

The TNL during the reporting quarter passed the South Sudan Peoples Defence Forces (SSPDF) Bill, the Political Parties Bill, and the Wildlife Services Bill. However, the Sudan Peoples Liberation Movement - In Opposition (SPLM-IO) Parliamentary Caucus boycotted the Parliament over the passing of the Political Parties Bill. The National Security Services Bill has not yet been passed by the TNLA due to disagreement over some of its provisions relating to the power of arrest and also without warrants by members of the security services. Meanwhile, the NCAC is continuing with its legislative reviews and amendments of relevant laws. Since its reconvening, it has completed reviews of the National Audit Chambers Act (Amendment) Bill 2022; Public Finance Management Act (Amendment) Bill 2022; Petroleum Revenue Management Act (Amendment) Bill 2022; Petroleum Act (Amendment) Bill 2022, which have all been submitted to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Progress has been made on the graduation of the unified forces. On 30 August 2022, a total of 21, 973 forces were graduated from the training centres in the Equatoria Region. On 17 September 2022, 1,723 and 1,712 unified forces were graduated from the Maridi and Owinykibul Training Centers respectively. On 27 September 1,701 forces were graduated at Panyier Training Center in Jonglei State, bringing the total of all forces who graduated during Phase I to 27, 110. Graduation in Bhar El Ghazal and Upper Nile has been postponed due to logistical challenges such as the lack of enough uniforms and difficulties in the transportation of some forces due to flooding.

Funding cuts continued to affect the delivery of critical services, increased the risk of water - borne diseases, gender-based violence for girls and women seeking for services further away from their safe abodes, increased severity of food insecurity, loss of access to protection services, risk of 3.5 million children dropping out of school due to loss of access to safe learning spaces, and significant cuts in support to IDP camps and access to health services. Widespread intercommunal violence remained the biggest threat to the protection of civilians across the country. Armed attacks and robberies of civilian and humanitarian workers also remained a growing concern in an environment where limited access to justice, rule of law and punitive action against perpetrators continues to fuel impunity.

The Transitional National Legislative Assembly in September of 2022 passed a 1.4 trillion South Sudanese Pounds (US $2.24bn) budget for the 2022/2023 Fiscal Year that aims among others to improve agriculture to stabilize economic growth and provide resources for implementation of the R-ARCSS. The budget is aligned with the Revised National Development Strategy (R-NDS).

During the reporting period the RJMEC leadership continued to proactively engage the RTGoNU and the various institutions and mechanisms of the R-ARCSS. For instance, appeals were made to the RTGoNU to provide funding towards the provision of relief and basic services to its citizens and allocate resources for service delivery and livelihoods in the 2022/23 budget.

The RTGoNU was also urged to expedite processes of fast tracking of the institutions for import and customs clearance and visa renewal processes for humanitarian workers.

In an effort to increase the pace of implementation of the R-ARCSS, and also to encourage adherence to the implementation of the benchmarks provided for in the R-ARCSS, including schedules in the Roadmap, the report offers the following recommendations to the Agreement Institutions and Mechanisms, RTGoNU, TNLA, and IGAD.

a. To the Institutions and Mechanisms

• urge the ad-hoc JRC to fast track their work, complete the review of the Judiciary Services Act, and submit its report to the RTGoNU to implement appropriate judicial reforms; and • urge the NCAC to fast track the reviews of the relevant laws, including the NGO Act, draft amendment bills and submit them to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

b. To the RTGoNU

• urge the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to present all the bills received from the NCAC to the RTGoNU Council of Ministers and to forward the same to the TNLA for enactment;

• urge the RTGoNU to continue to avail the necessary financial resources through the budget process to the various line ministries in order to expedite the pace of implementation of the R-ARCSS;

• complete graduation of the first phase of the unification process, deploy the forces, and commence the second phase of the cantonment and training without any unnecessary delay;

• provide a conducive environment for the returns of refugees and IDPs including the provision of services at the points of return;

• expeditiously establish the Special Reconstruction Fund to pave the way for the pledging conference; and

• take action on inter-communal violence and continuing armed attacks and hold perpetrators accountable in order to stem impunity.

c. To the TNLA

• There is need for the TNLA to expedite the enactment of all the bills which have been presented by the RTGoNU to facilitate kick-starting implementation of other provisions of the R-ARCSS such as the Permanent Constitution making process.

d. To IGAD

• assist the RTGoNU in mobilising the requisite resources for conflict prevention, post-conflict reconstruction, strengthening state institutions and nation building in the Republic of South Sudan; and

• continue to engage the leadership of the RTGoNU and assist in mobilising the political support and goodwill necessary for full implementation of the R-ARCSS.