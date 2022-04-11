RJMEC report on the status of implementation of the revitalised agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan for the period 1st January to 31st March 2022

Executive Summary

This report on the status of implementation of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) has been prepared pursuant to article 7.9 of the R-ARCSS. The report covers the period from 1 January to 31 March 2022 and builds on the previous quarterly Report No. 013/21. It is to be noted that with just over two years since the formation of the Revitalised Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU), progress made towards implementation of the R-ARCSS, remains relatively slow. During the first quarter of 2022 the most notable progress was made with the swearing in of the state assemblies, which completed the formation of the government structures at the national and state levels. Incremental progress was realised in the Transitional Security Arrangements (TSA), drawing attention to the management of the country’s resources, and launching of the process for truth, reconciliation and healing.

However, key critical outstanding bills have not yet been enacted by the Transitional National Legislature (TNL), public finance management reforms are slow, transitional justice mechanisms are yet to become fully operational and the Permanent Constitution making process has not started, beyond the preparation of legislation to guide the process. During the period under review the RJMEC Leadership made every effort to highlight the impediments to implementation of the RARCSS, and continuously appealed to the RTGoNU to take firm action given their responsibility for implementation of the R-ARCSS.

The Permanent Ceasefire largely continued to hold among the signatory parties to the Agreement. However, there has been a recent deterioration in the overall security situation across several parts of the Country, in particular Upper Nile and Unity States, and the Equatorias, In late March as renewed focus was placed on resolving the Transitional Security Arrangements, the RJMEC Leadership met separately with H.E Salvar Kiir Mayardit, and H.E Dr. Riek Machar,

Chairperson of the SPLM/A-IO, and encouraged the two to dialogue directly in an effort to find a solution to the impasse surrounding the unification of forces and their graduation and redeployment.

The RJMEC leadership also highlighted the crucial importance of completing the TSAs and their expected impact on the overall peace process. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Chairperson ultimately reengaged the Parties that resulted in an Agreement on the Unified Command structure and force ratios between the ITGoNU and the Opposition i.e,

Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Movement/Army - In Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) and South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA).

The humanitarian situation in South Sudan continued to deteriorate due to multiple shocks including ongoing conflict, widespread flooding, deepening food insecurity, inflation, and lack of access to basic services. The Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) directed that the Future Generations Fund and the Oil Revenue Stabilization Account be operationalised in the 2021/22 budget and the 3 percent contribution to oil producing states be reinstated and all arrears paid. They also recommended the full integration of the Customs Authority and the National Revenue Authority (NRA).

During this quarter, it was expected that the Ministry of Justice together with the Technical Committee of the Commission for Truth Reconciliation and Healing(CTRH) would have commenced public consultations. However due to financial and logistical obstacles this process experienced delays, but is now expected to start later in April.