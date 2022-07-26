Responding to a hunger crisis in South Sudan: One year report

World Vision's emergency assistance for the hunger crisis reached 2.15 million in South Sudan:
2.15 million people in 21 counties provided with food and lifesaving assistance
197,000 vulnerable people supported with cash assistance
135,000 school children provided with hot meals through the feeding program
114,000 farmers trained on new farming methods to improve food production
112,000 under-5 children and caregivers benefitted from nutrition programs
64,000 children were assisted through the child-friendly spaces