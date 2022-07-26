Responding to a hunger crisis in South Sudan: One year report

World Vision's emergency assistance for the hunger crisis reached 2.15 million in South Sudan:

2.15 million people in 21 counties provided with food and lifesaving assistance

197,000 vulnerable people supported with cash assistance

135,000 school children provided with hot meals through the feeding program

114,000 farmers trained on new farming methods to improve food production

112,000 under-5 children and caregivers benefitted from nutrition programs