South Sudan

Responding to a hunger crisis in South Sudan: One year report

World Vision's emergency assistance for the hunger crisis reached 2.15 million in South Sudan:

  • 2.15 million people in 21 counties provided with food and lifesaving assistance

  • 197,000 vulnerable people supported with cash assistance

  • 135,000 school children provided with hot meals through the feeding program

  • 114,000 farmers trained on new farming methods to improve food production

  • 112,000 under-5 children and caregivers benefitted from nutrition programs

  • 64,000 children were assisted through the child-friendly spaces

