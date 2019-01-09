Resilient Shelters Endline Report - Kolom, Abyei: February - March 2018

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

IOM Shelter and Non-Food Items (S-NFI) programming piloted the Resilient Shelter project in Kolom, Abyei from February to May 2018. This project, funded by DFID, is fully integrated in the South Sudan HRP 2018 and the IOM MCOF under all three pillars focusing on strong involvement of the community all throughout the intervention, participatory activities, capacity building and enhancing community resilience.

Upon completion of the Resilient Shelter project in Kolom, Abyei, IOM S-NFI M&E team conducted an endline assessment in May 2018 with the objective of measuring the immediate impact of the project as well as changes achieved in comparison to findings of baseline assessment conducted in early February 2018.

Based on findings, the immediate impact of the Resilient Shelter project is positive. 89% said that their main urgent shelter needs were met and 92% said these were timely met. On sense of security within their shelters, their is an increase from 49% (baseline) to 92% (endline). The team invested in communication with communities and 89% reported the community was consulted before project inception and 90% reported to have been informed on all phases of the project. 95% reported they were satisfied with the distribution process of materials. The community was involved all throughout project phase and 89% reported to have taken part in at least one stage of the construction process. Gender responsiveness was ensured and 87% reported that women were engaged in the project. As part of S-NFI programming efforts to enhance community’s coping mechanisms, a Safe Shelter Awareness and Skills (SSAS) training was conducted in Kolom and 94% were satisfied with this training with 71% reporting that they have applied the skills they learnt from the said training. In total , 89% have learnt new skills that can enable them to build resilient shelters and the community reported that they can benefit from what they have learnt from safe shelter skills training. Protection was ensured with the assistance of UNISFA and 87% reported they felt safe all throughout the project.