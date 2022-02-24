Research Terms of Reference: Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Market Monitoring - SSD2201 South Sudan (January 2022, Version 1)

Background

In the past years, South Sudan has continued to experience historical levels of severe and extreme humanitarian conditions mainly driven by climatic shocks (i.e. recurrent flooding) and sub national violence. This severe humanitarian situation has culminated in mass displacement and high multi-sectoral needs across the states, which has grossly aggravated the humanitarian needs in the affected areas. As a result, an estimated 8.3 million people in South Sudan were in need of humanitarian assistance in 2021. In addition, this has negatively impacted living standard and wellbeing of an estimated 5.9 million people due to inadequate access to clean water, sanitation and poor hygiene practices in 2021 and a raise of 6 million people per year is anticipated for the coming 2022 and 2023. Consequently, the decreased level of access to resources, logistical constraints due to rainy season road blockage, limited access and the uncertainty in the availability and prices of key WASH items in the local markets has impacted the ability for humanitarian agencies to respond to humanitarian needs in an efficient, effective and timely way.

There is currently no comprehensive and monitoring of the WASH items in South Sudan coordinated with the WASH cluster and gaps remain in term of items monitored as well as on geographical coverage of the monitored items. Absence of items monitoring-mechanism in the market affect the understanding of market dynamic such as current price, availability of items and current stock level, which in turn hamper the market based programming (the modalities for humanitarian responses) for humanitarian actors in responding to urgent lifesaving assistance. The Core Pipeline (CP) managed by UNICEF and IOM, serves as one of key lifesaving response modalities in South Sudan through the provision of critical WASH items across the country, supporting partners in implementing timely and effective WASH interventions. The core pipeline is restocked with different modalities including internationally imported WASH items based on the framework agreements signed with established suppliers. Any reduction in the stock levels in the core pipeline is likely to delay humanitarian responses. In order to improve efficient, effective and timely humanitarian responses, humanitarian agencies need to integrate market based programming that either use, support or develop local market system. In an effort to inform cash-based interventions and better understand market dynamics in South Sudan, the Joint Market Monitoring Initiative (JMMI) was created by the South Sudan Cash Working Group (CWG) in August 2019. The initiative is guided by the JMMI Technical Working Group (JMMI-TWG), led by REACH and supported by the CWG members. The JMMI aims to track the Multi-Sectoral Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (MSSMEB) across all assessed locations on a monthly basis. For WASH specific items, JMMI only track the price and availability of soap bars (200gm) and jerry cans (20L), and prices for water (20L) for only Juba city. In this assessment, soap and jerry can will only be monitored in locations where there is no current JMMI partners (i.e. Ayod, Twic East, Duk, Canal/Pigi and Nyirol), however; since JMMI data monitor water price for Juba (not in the priorities locations), this item will remain in the item list for all 13 counties to be monitored.

This leaves a gap of monitoring of the availability and prices of core WASH items as well as lack of information of local trader’s stock level and their ability to restock core WASH items. This information gap may severely affect efficient, effective, and timely humanitarian responses to life saving WASH activities. As a result, humanitarian actors often depend on unreliable and delayed international market supplies, which is expensive and causes delays in the humanitarian responses. In order to support WASH cluster and its partners make evidence-based decisions regarding modalities and procurements (including local & core pipeline procurement) of key WASH items necessary for life saving WASH activities. REACH will in collaboration with South Sudan WASH cluster conduct WASH Market Monitoring in 13 counties as identified as key locations by the WASH cluster with being classified in phase 3 and above in the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) in South Sudan in 2020.