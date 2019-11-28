Research Terms of Reference - UNHCR Refugee Response: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment in Pariang County [SSD1912] South Sudan, September 2019, Version 1

2.1. Rationale

Violence between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) in Sudan’s Kordofan State and Blue Nile State began in 2011, resulting in large scale displacement. A number of humanitarian agencies have been operational in the camps under the coordination of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Pariang State, in Ajoung Thok and Pamir Refugee Camps.

Since 2017, REACH has supported different activities and initiatives aimed to improve coordinated assessments in the refugee camps and the host communities in Pariang State. Through continued consultation with UNHCR, development actors, and wider humanitarian response coordination elements, REACH continues to support by carrying out the following elements to fill key information gaps in the response and entrench best practices amongst humanitarian partners:

• Continued methodological, analytical and information management (IM) support • Continued mapping and assessments within the Pariang Camps • Continued capacity building for partners involved in the refugee response

Following on from these discussions, it was agreed with UNHCR that REACH will continue the support provided in 2019, including the primary data collection and reporting on the humanitarian situation in the refugee camps in Pariang County through a Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA).

This MSNA is required to help humanitarian actors understand which needs are most pressing in the refugee camps. This information will enable refugee response partners to decide which services to prioritise in the coming months as programmes are due to receive funding extensions for 2020. Furthermore, data collected this year will be compared to the findings of the inter-agency MSNA conducted at the end of 2017 by REACH and UNHCR teams in the same locations. The similarity of tools and methodologies between the two assessments will allow comparisons across time and trend analysis helping actors involved in the humanitarian response to better understands the evolution of needs and gaps still affecting the humanitarian condition of refugees within the camps in Pariang County.