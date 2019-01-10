10 Jan 2019

Research Terms of Reference - UNHCR Refugee Response: inter-agency multi-sector needs assessment (MSNA) SSD1802 South Sudan, September 2018, Version 1

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 30 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.34 MB)

Specific Objective(s)

  1. To understand humanitarian needs of populations in Maban refugee camps in Food Security and Livelihoods, Nutrition, Camp Management, Environment, NFIs & Shelter, WASH and Education sectors.

  2. To compare humanitarian needs of populations between the four refugee camps in Maban County.

  3. To create temporally comparisons and trend analysis of the development of the humanitarian needs of populations in Maban refugees camps.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.