Research Terms of Reference - UNHCR Refugee Response: inter-agency multi-sector needs assessment (MSNA) SSD1802 South Sudan, September 2018, Version 1
Specific Objective(s)
To understand humanitarian needs of populations in Maban refugee camps in Food Security and Livelihoods, Nutrition, Camp Management, Environment, NFIs & Shelter, WASH and Education sectors.
To compare humanitarian needs of populations between the four refugee camps in Maban County.
To create temporally comparisons and trend analysis of the development of the humanitarian needs of populations in Maban refugees camps.