16 May 2018

Research Terms of Reference: Education Assessment - SYR1804: Whole of Syria (April 2018)

Report
from REACH Initiative
Published on 30 Apr 2018
General Objective

To strengthen the education sector’s evidence-based approach to addressing issues in access and quality of education in across accessible opposition-controlled areas in Syria and inform effective response planning by the Education in Emergency Working Group (EiEWG) for sub-districts in Aleppo, Ar-Raqqa, Dar’a, Deir-ez-Zor, Hama, Al-Hasakeh, Idleb, and Quneitra.

Specific Objective(s)

The specific objectives of the education assessment are to identify:

  1. Approximate numbers of school aged children People in Need (PiN) in each sub-district

  2. The access and quality of education, and the educational needs of school-aged children disaggregated by sub-district across assessed areas in Syria.

