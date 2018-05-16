Research Terms of Reference: Education Assessment - SYR1804: Whole of Syria (April 2018)
General Objective
To strengthen the education sector’s evidence-based approach to addressing issues in access and quality of education in across accessible opposition-controlled areas in Syria and inform effective response planning by the Education in Emergency Working Group (EiEWG) for sub-districts in Aleppo, Ar-Raqqa, Dar’a, Deir-ez-Zor, Hama, Al-Hasakeh, Idleb, and Quneitra.
Specific Objective(s)
The specific objectives of the education assessment are to identify:
Approximate numbers of school aged children People in Need (PiN) in each sub-district
The access and quality of education, and the educational needs of school-aged children disaggregated by sub-district across assessed areas in Syria.