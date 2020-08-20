Research Terms of Reference: COVID-19 Monitoring Framework - SSD2001 South Sudan (June 2020 V1)

Excerpt

2. Rationale

COVID-19 is an international public health emergency on a previously unforeseen scale, and confirmed cases have rapidly been increasing since the first case was identified in South Sudan in March. The impacts of the pandemic are not limited to adverse health outcomes: individual sickness and mortality and the measures taken to prevent the spread of the disease are affecting market prices, productivity, and even the provision of humanitarian aid in a country whose population is already highly at risk of food insecurity and undernutrition.

The Needs analysis Working Group (NAWG) is co-chaired by REACH and OCHA, and attended by a variety of partners including cluster representatives, UN agencies, and NGOs. The aim of the NAWG is to monitor emerging humanitarian needs in South Sudan, and to make recommendations to the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG) for further assessments or response scale-up. As such, this body is uniquely placed to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and provide recommendations for increased humanitarian aid. In April 2020, REACH supported the NAWG by conducting a COVID-19 Vulnerability Baseline analysis to support the prioritization of areas in South Sudan where a humanitarian response linked to the pandemic is most needed. The analysis was based on factors that would likely increase the risk of entry/spread of the virus as well as the risk of severe outcomes2 due to the intersectoral vulnerability of the population. The analysis was approved and 19 priority counties were recommended to the ICCG for response scale-up.

In order to continue to monitor the dynamic risk presented by COVID-19 in South Sudan, the COVID-19 Monitoring Framework was developed to facilitate the re-prioritization of areas on a regular basis. This document details a revised version of the baseline framework and analysis that can be updated on a monthly basis and incorporates additional best practices from other composite frameworks that assess risk. The framework analysis will produce a monthly set of county level COVID-19 risk scores, comprised from three indexes representing the risk of exposure to COVID-19, susceptibility to severe COVID-19 outcomes, and low ability for the population to cope with the impact of the pandemic. At the end of each month, the results would be presented within the NAWG for review, and the analysis used to identify counties for COVID19 response scale-up, close monitoring, or de-prioritization, which would then be recommended to the ICCG.