Research Terms of Reference: Accountability to Affected Population (AAP) – Community perceptions tracking Research Cycle ID SSD1905 South Sudan (January 2019, Version 1)

2.1. Rationale

As highlighted in May 2016 at the World Humanitarian Summit, Accountability to Affected Populations (AAP)2 is a key theme, with a dedicated commitment of a ‘participation revolution’ included in the Grand Bargain to ensure that people receiving aid are included in the decision-making processes that affect their lives. The Grand Bargain outlines a number of core components of ‘participation’ and urges humanitarian actors to adhere to principles such as ‘Adapt our action based on the feedback received’, ‘Act based on what we’ve heard’, ‘Receive feedback on how our response is received’. In reflection of this commitment, the 2018 South Sudan HRP put AAP as a central strategy element.

However, in South Sudan, as of October 2018 there has been no comprehensive attempt to capture perceptions of humanitarian service delivery amongst the communities served, which inhibits the extent to which humanitarian responders can adjust and tailor their programming to a more community-centred approach. REACH, Internews and the CDAC network went some way to begin looking into this topic in early 2017 - first research exists on the appropriate channels of communication and dissemination of information to crisis-affected communities in South Sudan through REACH’s Media Landscape Guide that was developed together with the CDAC network in August 2017. Building on this research and lessons from similar initiatives in Nepal and Somalia, and in close collaboration with the Community Engagement Working Group (CEWG), REACH will undertake an indicative mixed methods baseline study of perceptions of humanitarian service delivery and access to relevant information. The aim of this research is to inform the humanitarian response on community perceptions of service delivery to enable a more community-centered and responsive approach. The study will draw on REACH’s extensive field presence in South Sudan, using its 15 field sites and sites accessed through the monthly Area of Knowledge data collection.