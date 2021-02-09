Research Methodology Note: Pilot MUAC Screening at Port and Road Monitoring Sites, Research Cycle ID: SSD1708, South Sudan - December 2020 (Version 1.0)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

Information on malnutrition is crucially important in South Sudan, to inform programming as well as coordination at the national level. Increasing rates of malnutrition can serve as a warning sign of increasing humanitarian needs, allowing implementing actors to scale up services if needed, and flagging to coordination actors that additional support may be required in a specific area. However, nutrition data can be scarce in South Sudan, especially in hard-to-reach areas or other locations with limited humanitarian services. The information gap has widened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has negatively affected the delivery of humanitarian services and made it harder to collect nutrition data due to restrictions meant to combat the spread of the virus. REACH’s Port and Road Monitoring (PRM) project potentially provides an avenue to help address the gap. This pilot will assess whether REACH South Sudan can use its existing monitoring structures to collect data on the nutrition status of populations in hard-to-reach areas of origin, and on potentially vulnerable populations such as internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees. Crucially, the pilot will help determine whether monitoring changes in malnutrition measured at PRM sites can provide early warning of increasing humanitarian needs, allowing locations to be referred to coordination bodies like the South Sudan Needs Analysis Working Group.

2.2 Intended impact

Should the pilot prove successful, REACH and the broader humanitarian coordination structure in South Sudan will have access to a source of nutrition data on two underrepresented groups: people in hard-to-reach areas, and people in movement, which may include IDPs, refugees, and returnees. This data will not be representative of overall malnutrition rates in the locations of origin. However, monitoring of 1) high proportions of malnutrition,2 and 2) changes in data patterns will be used to identify signs of increasing humanitarian needs. This information can then be used for programming in origin and destination locations, as well as at the coordination level for determining the need for potential further monitoring or response scale-up. Depending on the success of the initial pilot, data collection may be expanded to other PRM sites in South Sudan; new PRM sites could be considered based on need and logistical considerations. Further monitoring and data collection will be needed to confirm that analysis of long-term trends can be used to accurately flag increasing humanitarian needs. Finally, the aim is for data collected via this method to be incorporated into early warning systems for South Sudan, such as REACH’s Integrated Needs Tracking system (INT) and Shocks Monitoring Index (SMI)