Research Methodology Note: Greater Kapoeta Climate and Displacement Assessment SSD1904 South Sudan March 2022 Version number 1

Specific Objective(s)

Climate shocks

A) To understand the impacts of climate shocks on livelihoods and humanitarian needs.

Understanding how drought (and flooding) have affected livelihoods and severity of humanitarian needs over the last 15+- years, as well as how this has changed over time.

B) Understanding measures undertaken by community members to mitigate risks from climatic shocks.

Gaining an understanding of how communities are planning to adapt to mitigate the impact of increased climate hazards, the sustainability of such measures, and how practices have already changed.

C) Develop an understanding of drought exposure in Greater Kapoeta through remote sensing and ground-truth analysis.

Increase understanding of drought exposure and its impact on agriculture and water levels through a comparison of remote sensing data on drought hazard and ground-truth analysis of exposed populations and land use.

Population movement

D) Assessment of 2021/2022 displacement triggered by climatic shocks. Understanding displacement as well as mobility restrictions triggered by climate shock event (drought in particular, but also flooding in some parts of Greater Kapoeta)

E) Comparative analysis of 2021/2022 climate displacement vs historic displacement:

Understanding whether the changes in the nature and severity of climatic shocks, if any, over the past 15 years have affected the dynamics of climate-driven displacement F) Potential for longer-term relocation driven by climate shocks: Understanding communities’ perceptions of possible climate “tipping points” that would prompt decisions to relocate on a longer-term basis