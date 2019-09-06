Research Methodology Note: Food Security and Livelihoods Ad-hoc Assessment, Lankien, Nyirol Research Cycle ID: SSD1701c July 2019 v.2

2.1. Rationale

The political crisis and conflict in South Sudan has been ongoing since 2013. The dynamic and multi-faceted nature of the South Sudanese displacement crisis has created significant challenges for humanitarian information management.

Accessibility and security issues within South Sudan have impeded systematic data collection efforts, limiting the effectiveness of humanitarian planning and implementation, whilst displacement across South Sudan remains highly dynamic, with 1.9 million South Sudanese internally displaced and 2 million seeking refuge in neighboring countries. As the crisis continues to evolve, it is becoming increasingly important to fill information gaps in a systemic manner to promote a more effective humanitarian response.

Furthermore, the FSNMS conducts direct, randomly sampled assessments in rural areas to inform food security analysis such as the IPC, but does not conduct these assessments in urban areas. Therefore, this FSL assessment in an exclusively urban area will be beneficial in order to fill these information gaps.

Context overview

In February and April 2017, conflict erupted in areas of Nyirol County. The conflict provoked displacement from Lankien to wider regions within Nyirol, as well as to surrounding regions in Greater Akobo, and impacted access to food security and livelihoods in Lankien Town, as conflict impacted regular access to cultivation land so close to planting season and access to livelihoods and markets. Since the conflict has been ongoing until recently, access to Nyriol has been limited with many humanitarian actors requiring more information to see how the area has recovered from pockets of conflict since 2017.

REACH has monitored the humanitarian situation in Nyirol through assessments with recent arrivals from Nyirol to locations in Akobo Town and the Bor Protection of Civilians (PoC) site. Reporting from the last quarter of 2018 determined cultivation and NGO distributions as the main source of food for communities in Nyirol, emphasizing the significance of shock factors such as conflict impacting these two main sources.

In November 2017 REACH qualitative and quantitative research recorded movements from Nyirol to assessed settlements in Akobo due to reported violence in their area of origin, with KIs in the Bor PoC reporting arrivals from Nyirol as late as April 2019 with similar motivations. Nonetheless, reporting from REACH PRM monitoring has demonstrated an increase in individuals also returning to Nyirol for the planting season from May 2019, a critical time for populations across the whole of South Sudan to ensure food security throughout the dry season. Qualitative findings from REACH focus group discussions with new arrivals from Nyirol to the Bor PoC have highlighted increased pressure on resources due to internal displacement trends in Nyirol county seeing households displaced to Lankien to access aid and markets. In Nyriol, NGOs in the area have confirmed reports of supply routes to the area regularly cut off, especially during the rainy season, driving up market prices and limiting access to food. Overall, the findings suggest cumulative years of conflict have limited security of movement and negatively affected cultivation cycles.

This is a critical period for REACH to assess both displacement and FSL in Lankien. Not only will this be a useful assessment measuring changes since severe conflict in early 2017, but a means to measure community capacity to produce food in the upcoming harvest and the impact on those displaced either returning to the community or leaving to seek livelihoods elsewhere.