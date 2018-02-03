03 Feb 2018

Republic of South Sudan: Cholera Situation and Response Updates, 5 January 2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Government of the Republic of South Sudan
Published on 05 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.29 MB)

Epidemic Trends and Updates
- There is no active cholera transmission in any of the 24 counties where cholera has been confirmed in 2017.
- Two confirmed cases reported retrospectively in Juba in week 50 and are consistent with sporadic transmission.
- Current activities entail – updating cholera plan, catching up on pending second round oral cholera vaccine campaigns, and addressing the underlying risk factors by improving access to safe water and improved sanitation facilities.

