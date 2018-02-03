Republic of South Sudan: Cholera Situation and Response Updates, 5 January 2018
Epidemic Trends and Updates
- There is no active cholera transmission in any of the 24 counties where cholera has been confirmed in 2017.
- Two confirmed cases reported retrospectively in Juba in week 50 and are consistent with sporadic transmission.
- Current activities entail – updating cholera plan, catching up on pending second round oral cholera vaccine campaigns, and addressing the underlying risk factors by improving access to safe water and improved sanitation facilities.