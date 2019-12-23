Republic of Korea supports refugees in South Sudan

JUBA - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in South Sudan welcomes a contribution of US$500,000 from the Republic of Korea as overall humanitarian needs are deepening in the country with 7.5 million people needing various kinds of support in 2020.

The contribution, which will provide cash-based transfers assistance to tens of thousands of refugees, comes as WFP seeks funding as it is ramping up its operations amid rising hunger.

"Having contributed over US$27 million through projects to assist refugees in Uganda and South Sudan since 2017, Korea remains committed to responding to the humanitarian needs of refugees in South Sudan," says H.E. Ha Byung-kyoo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to South Sudan.

"It is crucial to maintain WFP's food assistance, as relief food is the first step in enabling refugees to restart their lives and embark on a journey towards self-reliance. We appreciate WFP in South Sudan and being at the forefront of humanitarian activities. We highly value our strong partnership."

South Sudan is Africa's largest humanitarian and refugee crisis with over 2 million people as refugees in neighbouring countries and an equal number displaced inside the country. South Sudan also hosts 300,000 refugees from Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic and Ethiopia.

"WFP is grateful to the support from the Republic of Korea," says Matthew Hollingworth, WFP's Country Director in South Sudan.

"These funds will enable us to provide vital support to the most vulnerable people who in most cases have been forced to flee their countries of origin often with few possessions they can carry. The cash assistance gives people options to buy not only food but also to buy other basic needs they may lack."

WFP provides cash assistance in nine of the country's 13 refugee camps including in the Greater Upper Nile, Unity as well as in the Central and Western Equatorias. Assistance is provided in cash where local markets are functional, allowing residents the freedom to buy preferred foods as well as to meet other pressing needs. On average, close to US$1 million is transferred to refugees monthly.

So far in 2019, WFP has paid US$35 million in cash-based transfers across the country including to refugees. By doing so, WFP gradually increases the flow of cash into local economies, strengthening them.

The Republic of Korea is a committed supporter of WFP, consistently among its top 20 donors. The latest contribution brings the total given to WFP in South Sudan to US$3.5 million since South Sudan's independence in 2011.

The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.

