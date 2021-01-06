South Sudan
Report of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan (S/2020/1225) [EN/AR]
Attachments
I. Introduction
The present report of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan covers the period from 1 January to 31 December 2020.
The Bureau of the Committee consisted of Dang Dinh Quy (Viet Nam) as Chair and representatives of the Dominican Republic and Indonesia as Vice-Chairs.
II. Background
By its resolution 2206 (2015), the Security Council established the Committee and imposed a travel ban and an asset freeze on individuals and entities designated by the Committee as engaging in a wide range of forms of behaviour that threatened the peace, security or stability of South Sudan. By its resolution 2428 (2018), the Security Council expanded the sanctions regime through the imposition of an arms embargo on the entire territory of South Sudan. The Committee is tasked with, among other things, overseeing the implementation of the sanctions measures.
Also by its resolution 2206 (2015), the Security Council established a panel of five experts under the direction of the Committee. The mandate of the Panel of Experts on South Sudan was extended most recently in resolution 2521 (2020).
Further background information on the South Sudan sanctions regime can be found in the previous annual reports of the Committee.