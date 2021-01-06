Report of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2206 (2015) concerning South Sudan (S/2020/1225) [EN/AR]

By its resolution 2206 (2015), the Security Council established the Committee and imposed a travel ban and an asset freeze on individuals and entities designated by the Committee as engaging in a wide range of forms of behaviour that threatened the peace, security or stability of South Sudan. By its resolution 2428 (2018), the Security Council expanded the sanctions regime through the imposition of an arms embargo on the entire territory of South Sudan. The Committee is tasked with, among other things, overseeing the implementation of the sanctions measures.