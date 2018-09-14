Report of the Secretary-General on South Sudan (covering the period from 4 June to 1 September 2018)
from UN Security Council
Report
Published on 11 Sep 2018 — View Original
S/2018/831 Distr.: General 11 September 2018 Original: English
I. Introduction
- The present report is submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2406 (2018), by which the Council extended the mandate of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) until 15 March 2019 and, in accordance with prior resolutions, requested me to report on the implementation of the mandate every 90 days. It covers political and security developments between 4 June and 1 September 2018, the humanitarian situation and progress in the implementation of the Mission mandate.
II. Political and economic developments
- During the reporting period, efforts to revitalize the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan of 2015 gained momentum, while on the domestic front, Parliament passed constitutional amendment bills incorporating the peace agreement into the Transitional Constitution and extending the mandate of the Transitional Government of National Unity. Meanwhile, the national dialogue secretariat prepared for the next round of regional conferences.
Peace process
- Following the decisions of the Council of Ministers of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), at its 62nd Extraordinary Session, held on 31 May, the mediators further revised the proposal aimed at bridging the divergent positions of the parties on critical outstanding issues in relation to governance and security arrangements. The parties engaged in proximity talks from 18 to 20 June in Addis Ababa, and on 20 June, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed, facilitated a face-to-face meeting between the President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir and the leader of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A) in Opposition, Riek Machar. This was the first meeting of the two principals since the resumption of hostilities in July 2016. The following day, the IGAD Assembly of Heads of State and Government, at its thirty-second extraordinary summit, held in Addis Ababa, welcomed the face-to-face talks and mandated the President of the Sudan, Omer Hassan Al-Bashir, to facilitate further discussions within two weeks to resolve the remaining outstanding issues and to discuss measures to rehabilitate the South Sudanese economy through bilateral cooperation between South Sudan and the Sudan. Thereafter, Kenya would facilitate a final round of talks to conclude the process. Riek Machar was also permitted to enter and exit the Sudan and Kenya for the duration of the peace process.