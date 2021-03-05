South Sudan + 1 more
Report on the first year of the transitional period of the revitalised agreement on the resolution of the conflict in the Republic of South Sudan covering the period 22nd February 2020 to 23rd February 2021
Attachments
The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) has released progress report of the state of implementation of the revitalized peace agreement during the first year of the transitional period. The report seeks to take stock of the progress made so far, challenges encountered and what remain at stake gong forward.