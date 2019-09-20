Report: Displaced and Immiserated: The Shilluk of Upper Nile in South Sudan’s civil war, 2014–19 (September 2019)

Executive summary

The civil war that began in South Sudan in December 2013 has had dire consequences for the Shilluk of Upper Nile. Attacks by the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) and allied militia forces have forcibly displaced tens of thousands of people. Many of those displaced have fled to Sudan—just as they did during the second civil war (1983–2005)—where they eke out an uncertain existence. On the east bank of the White Nile, where there was once a robust Shilluk community, the numbers now living in towns such as Renk are massively reduced. While there are no exact figures, according to unoffical estimates as much as 50 per cent of the Shilluk population has left the country during the current civil war, while—including internally displaced people (IDPs)—as much as 80 per cent has been displaced.

Government forces have used helicopter gunships and fighter jets to destroy villages, hospitals, and schools. As explained in the report, these attacks appear to have formed part of a concerted campaign orchestrated by the Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GRSS) and the Padang Dinka military and political elite of former Upper Nile state, designed to push the Shilluk from the east bank of the White Nile, maintain total political and administrative control of the area now constituted by Central and Northern Upper Nile states, and keep the Shilluk in a permanent state of impoverishment and terror on the west bank of the river.

The South Sudanese civil war is extremely complex; on the ground, it is driven by a series of local antagonisms in different parts of the country, and is irreducible to a single broader dynamic. In Northern Upper Nile, the area that is the focus of this report, the Padang Dinka political elite were able to link a relatively localized struggle for land and power to the interests of the government in Juba. As outlined in this report, it appears that, from 2015 to 2019, a campaign to consolidate Padang Dinka power in Upper Nile utilized the firepower of the national army in an operation on the banks of the White Nile that led to the death and displacement of much of the Shilluk population. Understanding the roots of this conflict, and its dynamics, is central to any possibility of sustainable peace for the inhabitants of Upper Nile.

Key findings

Attacks by government forces on the Shilluk population since 2013 constitute an organized and conscious attempt to force the Shilluk off the east bank of the White Nile and to displace the population as a whole. This campaign has included the intentional killing of civilians; the destruction of administrative and civilian buildings, including entire villages; and the blockage and instrumentalization of humanitarian aid.

While the Padang Dinka and the Shilluk both use historical evidence as part of their arguments about land ownership in Upper Nile, there is no long-standing territorial disagreement between them that necessarily gives rise to inter-group enmity. Rather, contemporary hostilities derive from the process of political centralization that occurred during the period of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) from 2005 to 2011.

During the CPA period, Padang Dinka began a de jure administrative campaign that aimed to take control of the east bank of the White Nile and other disputed areas. This aim was achieved de facto during the current civil war. Thus, rather than seeing the current civil war as an interruption of the peace of the postsecond-civil-war period, in Upper Nile it functions as the culmination of a logic of state-building that began during the CPA period and intensified ethnic claims to territory and political power.

The forcible displacement of Shilluk civilians has been central to the Padang Dinka campaign during the current civil war. The creation of new administrative structures from 2015 to 2019, such as the new states of Central and Northern Upper Nile, is an attempt to legally formalize the land grabs that have occurred during the current civil war. This ethnic displacement has occurred at the same time as some 15,000 Dinka civilians from the Equatorias have been settled in Central Upper Nile.

