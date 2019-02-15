15 Feb 2019

Report on Conflict-related sexual violence in northern Unity: UNMISS | OHCHR report from September to December 2018 (February 2019)

from UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 15 Feb 2019
INTRODUCTION

This report is jointly published by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), pursuant to United Nations Security Council resolution 2406 (2018). The report is the result of an investigation conducted by UNMISS Human Rights Division (UNMISS HRD) into allegations of conflict-related sexual violence committed between September and December 2018 in northern Unity.

HRD employed the standard of proof of “reasonable grounds to believe” in making factual determinations about the violations, incidents, and patterns of conduct of the perpetrators. Unless specifically stated, all information in the report has been verified using several independent, credible and reliable sources, in accordance with OHCHR’s human rights monitoring and investigation methodology.

