Report of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan (A/HRC/49/CRP.4)

Conflict-related sexual violence against women and girls in South Sudan

Conference room paper of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan

Summary

Conflict-related sexual violence against women and girls is widespread and systematic throughout South Sudan. Ongoing conflict across the country, including in the Equatorias, has created a perilous situation of great insecurity for women and girls, exacerbated by a lack of accountability for sexual and gender-based violence. Widespread rape and sexual violence in armed conflict, while complex, can be attributed to a patriarchal society, and is reflected in the inferior status of women maintained by the State and its institutions, creating conditions in which these violations thrive.

Sexual violence in South Sudan has been instrumentalized as a reward and entitlement for youth and men participating in conflict. It serves as a means of building ethnic solidarity to mete out retribution against perceived enemies; the objective being to inflict maximum disruption and the destruction of the fabric of communities, including through their constant displacement. This scourge has had the most profound impact on victims, their families and communities.

Drawing on the Commission’s documentation of testimonies of survivors and witnesses, this paper highlights incidents, patterns and impact of the gross human rights violations and abuses against women and girls. While the Commission has documented incidents of rape and sexual violence against men and boys, this phenomenon continues to be underreported.

The Commission acknowledges the initiatives taken by the Government of South Sudan to address sexual and gender-based violence including through establishing a Special Court and military prosecutions. Nevertheless, these measures remain woefully inadequate, given the scale and extent of conflict-related sexual violence in the country. The Commission notes that the Government of South Sudan has the primary obligation to end impunity for all forms of violence against women and girls during and after armed conflicts, especially sexual violence. The Commission notes with grave concern the Government of South Sudan’s lack of progress in implementing key aspects of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement, which provide the basis for addressing the persistent conflict and insecurity in which conflict-related sexual violence takes place.