Report of the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan (A/HRC/40/69)

Human Rights Council .

Fortieth session

25 February–22 March 2019

Agenda item 4 .

Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention

Summary

In the present report, submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 37/31, the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan provides an overview of the human rights situation in South Sudan and updates the Council on critical developments and incidents that occurred in 2018, on which the Commission has collected and preserved evidence.

The Commission concludes that despite the signing of the peace agreement, violations including rape and sexual violence continue to occur which may amount to international crimes, including war crimes and crimes against humanity. The Commission provides an update on the political economy and transitional justice developments and submits recommendations. The Commission has prepared a conference room paper for discussion purposes which reflects in greater detail the evidence that it has collected and its findings.

I. Introduction