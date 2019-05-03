03 May 2019

The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) has expressed “greatest” concerns of the delayed operationalization of the cantonment sites in South Sudan.

Report
from Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission
Published on 02 May 2019 View Original

Speaking during a two-day IGAD-convened meeting of the Parties to the Revitalized Agreement in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday, RJMEC Interim Chairperson Ambassador Lt. Gen. Augostino Njoroge, said,

“In spite of the moderate progress made in the implementation of the Pre-Transitional tasks, several challenges have continued to undermine the functionality of Agreement institutions and mechanisms..

“My greatest concern is the delayed operationalization of the cantonment sites, despite my repeated appeal to the Parties to expedite this process. To my knowledge, as I speak, there is not a single cantonment site that is operational,” he added.

In his statement Amb. Njoroge said, “The outcomes of this meeting will be critical in informing my recommendation to the IGAD leadership, galvanizing public trust in the peace process and will demonstrate your commitment to implement the Peace Agreement.

In RJMEC’s assessment, Amb. Njoroge said, 59 key tasks were required to be implemented prior to the commencement of the Transitional Period.

“To-date, 27 out of the 59 have been completed, 17 are ongoing and 15 are pending. Unfortunately, the pending tasks are the most critical and consequential to the implementation of the Agreement,” he said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.