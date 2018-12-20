20 Dec 2018

Reconciling Communities: Impact stories from the PaCC project in South Sudan

from UN Development Programme
Published on 20 Dec 2018 View Original
UNDP is working with local communities in South Sudan to improve social cohesion and foster reconciliation through creating and sustaining structures for preventing and resolving local conflicts. Using a conflict-cluster approach, Peace committees established across five “conflict clusters” have recorded different successes in addressing and mitigating local-level conflicts. These are their stories.

I. Introduction

How does community peacebuilding work?

UNDP’s Peace and Community Cohesion (PaCC) project focuses on five “conflict cluster” locations, with field coordination presence in Aweil, Bentiu, Bor, Rumbek, and Torit. Our peacebuilding work focuses on the interconnectedness of conflict actors, causes and issues, and uses a community-led approach to address differences and equip communities with the tools to resolve conflicts, boost local security, and protect life, business, and property. In each location, community members form local peace committees and receive training in transformational leadership, conflict management, and prevention of gender based violence.
Once formed, local peace committees participate in peace dialogues, conferences and consultations, as well as economic empowerment initiatives and ad-hoc mediation as issues arise in their communities.

