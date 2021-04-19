Recommendations for addressing internal displacement and returns in South Sudan

Drawing on the outcome of a discussion between partners at IDMC, NRC, France’s Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED) and REACH, this paper calls for a comprehensive study of land use to inform decisions about return and durable solutions in South Sudan.

Opportunities for durable solutions in South Sudan ultimately depend on the successful implementation of the revitalised peace agreement. This paper calls for concerted efforts by all involved in the response to prevent a new descent into violence.