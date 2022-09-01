Recent conflict in Tonga triggers large population displacement

A high-level mission to Upper Nile State highlights the deteriorating humanitarian situation and impact on the affected population

(Juba, 1 September 2022) The Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan, Ms. Sara Beysolow Nyanti conducted a mission to Adidyang and Malakal on 28-29 August to see for herself the impact of the violent clashes that have triggered large-scale displacement and exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation. Thousands of people have been displaced across many areas of Upper Nile, Jonglei, and Unity states since mid-August following heavy fighting between armed factions in Tonga town and neighbouring areas in Panyikang County, Upper Nile State.

“The situation is very dynamic. Some people are moving from location to location with little to nothing, and with no food,” said Sara Nyanti speaking from Adidyang where she and the accompanying delegation met with the host community and the newly displaced people. Affected women, youth, and the elderly shared their harrowing stories of fleeing the violence and being separated from their loved ones. “We have nightmares, we cannot sleep at night. We cannot even eat because we are in constant fear,” explained one member of the newly displaced community.

Humanitarian partners have swiftly mobilized available resources and provided life-saving assistance to meet urgent needs. Despite these efforts, the response remains constrained due to limited funding, access impediments, and insecurity. “Deliveries of humanitarian supplies with barge movements are impacted by insecurity. Various entities moving along the supply routes are faced with illegal taxation at checkpoints,” stated Ms. Nyanti, urging for unimpeded access to all those in need. Humanitarians are working across sectors to provide the much-needed support planned for some 18,000 to 21,000 vulnerable people in the next two months with shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene, protection, health, food, and nutrition services.

Link to photos: https://ocha.smugmug.com/Countries/South-Sudan/Field-Mission-to-Upper-Nile/

Link to video footage: https://www.unmultimedia.org/tv/unifeed/asset/2927/2927897/

Some 6.8 million of the most vulnerable people in South Sudan need urgent life-saving assistance and protection in 2022. South Sudan continues to be the most violent context for aid workers, followed by Afghanistan and Syria. Since the beginning of 2022, five humanitarian workers were killed there in the line of duty. Across the country, aid workers – mostly national humanitarian workers – are affected by the impact of armed violence, bureaucratic impediments, and targeted violence.

