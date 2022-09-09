Reaching internally displaced persons in Mangalla settlement through an integrated response: The journey continues to enhance resilience

Thousands of people fled their homes with few or no belongings when floods submerged parts of South Sudan, especially in Jonglei State in Twic East, Bor, and Duk counties.

Many sought refuge at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Mangalla, Central Equatoria state.

In May 2022, the most recent statistics available, 38,658 IDPs were living in this area that was established in June 2020, including 2,466 children below the age of five.

For the last year, World Vision South Sudan has helped people with the greatest needs in the Mangalla IDP settlement. Through our programs, World Vision reached:

5,750 children restarted their education after six temporary learning spaces were constructed

1,300 children who played and learned at Child Friendly Spaces

850 women and girls who gathered and shared at Women and Girls Friendly Spaces

9,600 people who learned about the danger of unexploded ordinances and other topics during our awareness campaigns

This report details World Vision's work in Mangalla IDP settlement and introduces readers to the people World Vision staff supported in the settlement.