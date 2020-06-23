Rapid FSP Mapping in South Sudan: Cash and Voucher Assistance | Modalities and Mechanisms June 2020

The Rapid FSP Assessment (CVA Modalities and Transfer Mechanisms) was done to provide information on the FSP coverage, modalities used by partners, delivery mechanisms used by partners, services available in the South Sudan.

This mapping exercise was done through the technical support of CASHCAP, The Cash Working Group South Sudan acknowledge support from its co leads (WFP and IOM), OCHA, IMWG, Clusters (FSL, SNFI, CCCM, WASH and Protection), CWG Partners (REACH initiative, World Bank, AAHI, ACEM, ACF, ACTED, AFRAS, AVSI, CARD, Care, CAWDC, CMA, CWW, DARO, DRC, DRDA, FAO, FCA, GLOBAL AIM, Goal, HAGI, HDC, HELPO, HLSS, IMC, JAMI, LCAD, LWF, Malteser, NPA, NRC, NRDO, Oxfam, PAH, Plan, RCDI, RDAA, SAADO, STO, Tearfund, TOCH, UNHCR, VSF-S, WCDO, WHH, WVSS, UNOPS) and FSPs (ALPHA Bank, TIAM, Galaxy, Dier for Trade, Equity Bank, COOP, LEM, Eco Bank, Opportunity Bank Nilepay and M-Gurush)