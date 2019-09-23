23 Sep 2019

Rains and poor road conditions leave cantonment sites in Mayom short of water and medicines

Report
from UN Mission in South Sudan
Published on 23 Sep 2019 View Original

LUK RIEK NYAK Heavy downpours brought on by the rainy season have blocked access to roads leading to the greater Mayom area, hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance to cantonment sites located there.

“The roads are in dire conditions because of the rain,” Mayom town council executive director, James Mathak, told a reporter from Radio Mairaya. “I am calling on all humanitarian partners to deliver as much assistance as possible.”

Braving the quagmires left in the wake of the floods, Mongolian peacekeepers and civilian staff from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) this week mounted bicycles and pedaled through the mud in order to assess the security situation of key routes leading to hard-to-reach areas such as Mankien and Man-nyethiang, both part of the Bong cantonment sites.

Several structures have been badly affected by the rains, leaving the cantoned troops facing a shortage of drinking water and medical supplies.

“We need our peace partners to bring medicine and water, so that we can continue to do our job of bringing peace and security to the area” said Lieutenant Colonel Nhial Gak Riek, a military representative at one of the cantonment sites.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.