Quarterly Monitoring Report South Sudan Q1-2019

HIGHLIGHTS

 2.24 M beneficiaries assisted in the first quarter of 2019.

 828 sites monitored, almost four times more in comparison to the same period in 2018.

 646 cases inputed into the Complaints and Feedback Mechanism database.

 618 households interviewed during a baseline survey for the Wau Urban project

Monitoring Methodology and Coverage

WFP South Sudan conducts monitoring activities in order to ensure the people we serve and their communities are treated with respect and dignity. WFP also ensures that activities are undertaken according to field level agreements and corporate policies and that monitoring activities enhance programmatic decision-making.

In quarter one of 2019, regular monitoring of programme implementation across the country and a baseline for WFP’s Wau Urban Project were conducted.