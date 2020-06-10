Quarterly Monitoring Report South Sudan 2020 Q1

Highlights

• Developed guidelines for monitoring under COVID19.

• Monitoring coverage for process monitoring increased from 12% in Q1, 2019 to 32% in Q1, 2020.

• First phase of Post Distribution Outcome Monitoring postponed to June 2020, pending lessons learnt from the remote process monitoring.

• New integrated process monitoring and reporting rolled out.

Background and context

During quarter 1 (Q1) of 2020, WFP continued to implement its Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning strategy (MEAL) by conducting process, output and outcome monitoring of crisis response and resilience building assistance activities.

As of March 2020, WFP developed a guidance note on monitoring under COVID-19 environment. To comply with measures put in place by the Government of South Sudan to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19, the Country Office (CO) put in place remote monitoring approaches to conduct process monitoring of food/cash assistance activities. In addition, WFP staff supporting Cooperating Partners (CPs) to implement assistance activities, continue to use observation monitoring methods to ensure people we serve are treated with dignity and respect. Table 1 summarizes monitoring approaches and methodologies adopted in response to COVID-19.