Protocols for the prevention and control of infections in the face of the COVID19 pandemic for teams in the field during Cash Distributions

1. General Aspects:

Provide training and create awareness among your employees including FSPs and vendors on proper hand washing practices and other routine preventative measures. This will help prevent the spread of preventable diseases, including COVID-19.

Follow WHO advice for workplace and Ministry of Health (MoH) South Sudan guidelines on physical and social distancing, comply with guidance even if your organization has setup a temporary workplace and consider providing short brief on basic hygiene. Also, make available the WHO materials on COVID-19 to your employees and vendors. https://www.who.int/docs/default-source/coronaviruse/advice-for-workplac...

Make sure that appropriate awareness and prevention guidance are available at each distribution location.

Make available handwashing stations and/or hand sanitizer to employees and beneficiaries at these distribution sites and ensure the service providers follow this guidance on prevention of COVID-19 at the distribution sites1 . make sure PPEs (masks and hand gloves) are available for the distribution team;

Provide disposable disinfectant wipes, cleaner, or spray so that employees can wipe down frequently touched surfaces such as workstations, tables, tablets, mobile phones etc.

Organizations, FSPs and Vendors should take steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 if an employee is sick.

Ask employees to notify and stay home if they have symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

Sick employees diagnosed with C-19, shouldn’t return to work until the criteria to discontinue home isolation are met, in consultation with healthcare providers and MoH SS directives.

Provide employees with accurate information about COVID-19, how it spreads, and risk of exposure.

Be aware that some employees may be at higher risk for serious illness, such as older adults and those with chronic medical conditions. Implement specific policies to minimize face-to-face contact between these employees or assign work tasks that allow them to maintain a distance of six feet from other workers, customers (for FSPs and vendors) and beneficiaries, or to telework if possible.

Organizations should consider providing dedicated transport for their employees, seating arrangement should follow the HLT-SS protocols on physical distancing.

Provide employees, vendors and beneficiaries with access to soap, clean running water, and materials for drying their hands including alcohol-based hand sanitizers at work stations around the distribution sites.